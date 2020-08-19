Forbes J M & Co. LLP Trims Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,382 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 2.8% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6,026.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,569,000 after buying an additional 8,195,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $372,449,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 66.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,627,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,228 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 419.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 963,076 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Zoetis by 115.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,325,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,982,000 after acquiring an additional 708,821 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $2.75 on Wednesday, reaching $160.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,076. The company has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $163.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $2,065,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $1,378,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,547 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

