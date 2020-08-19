General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,837 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in General Motors by 159.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,555,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $801,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,689,152 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in General Motors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 100,416,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,086,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,047,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,162,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719,148 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in General Motors by 241.8% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,254,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,007,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $831,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557,442 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.12. 769,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,020,112. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average is $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $39.78.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. General Motors’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GM. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett bought 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,380. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

