Genmab A/S Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,690 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 668% compared to the average daily volume of 220 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,637,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 860.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 951,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,252,000 after acquiring an additional 852,540 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 369.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 968,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,830,000 after acquiring an additional 762,210 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $23,219,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 65.4% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,823,000 after acquiring an additional 612,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,094. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GMAB shares. UBS Group raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Danske downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

