Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Acquires 32,958 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,958 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Home Bancshares worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 627.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.70. 21,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,121. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Home Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $21.04.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

