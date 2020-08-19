Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Buys 9,283 Shares of BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of BOSTON OMAHA worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BOSTON OMAHA by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BOSTON OMAHA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 335,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BOSTON OMAHA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in BOSTON OMAHA by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BOSTON OMAHA by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp bought 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.02 per share, with a total value of $150,187.50. Also, Director Brendan Joseph Keating bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Company insiders own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

BOMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded BOSTON OMAHA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on BOSTON OMAHA in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BOMN stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,350. The stock has a market cap of $436.02 million, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.01. BOSTON OMAHA Corp has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. BOSTON OMAHA had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 36.91%.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.

