Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Grows Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,537 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 3.0% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA grew its position in Walmart by 32.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 82,775 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 88.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 36.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Walmart by 24.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Walmart by 340.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,285,993. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $137.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.95 and a 200 day moving average of $122.17. The company has a market capitalization of $384.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. MKM Partners began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.12.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at $250,911,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,666,074. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

