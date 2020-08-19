Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Grows Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 8.5% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 4.3% in the first quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 60,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

SO stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.18. 117,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,687,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.41. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,650. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.