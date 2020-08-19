Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $10.64 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 430.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 44,720 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.8% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.07.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,469,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,479 shares of company stock worth $11,145,291. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.18. 526,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,820,495. The company has a market cap of $387.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.20 and a 200 day moving average of $186.53. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

