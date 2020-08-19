Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at about $2,528,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 488.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 784,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,076,000 after buying an additional 650,850 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at about $376,000. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 8.5% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 36,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 18.3% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 259,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 40,162 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,111,176. The company has a market cap of $100.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

