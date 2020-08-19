Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $6.44 Million Stock Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. decreased its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. AON accounts for about 1.7% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $6,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 475.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after buying an additional 39,186 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of AON by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of AON by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 210,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,588,000 after purchasing an additional 42,882 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.94. The company had a trading volume of 46,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,515. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.85. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra cut their target price on AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.40.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total value of $298,695.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 102,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,473,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total value of $118,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.