Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Increases Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 51.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 95.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 38.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $769,960.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,069.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $151,558.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at $696,202.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,443 shares of company stock worth $21,082,017 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.01. The company had a trading volume of 28,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $141.00.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.84.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

