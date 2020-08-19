Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Purchases 54 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $1,362,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 190.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $428,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,457 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 67,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.25.

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total value of $1,410,385.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,809.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,505 shares of company stock worth $8,260,939 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.67. The company had a trading volume of 23,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.75 and a 200 day moving average of $187.33. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

