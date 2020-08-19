Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Purchases 5,928 Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 38.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 8.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 26.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,007,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after acquiring an additional 222,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series C alerts:

FWONK stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,131. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $48.95.

FWONK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.