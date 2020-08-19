Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Reduces Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lowered its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark restated a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.38.

NYSE:BA traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,993,144. The company has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.74.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.82) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

