Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Sells 1,463 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,781 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 28.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,098,213,000 after buying an additional 8,097,131 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,608,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,390,707,000 after buying an additional 569,150 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in American Express by 9.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,681,642 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $914,455,000 after purchasing an additional 965,938 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in American Express by 170.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,218 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in American Express by 1,124.9% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $810,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.85. The stock had a trading volume of 202,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,183. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.90 and a 200-day moving average of $99.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

