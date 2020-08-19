Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Sells 76,342 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,587 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 76,342 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.7% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $131,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 464,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,685,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.8% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.39.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $41.85. 1,100,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,268,062. The company has a market cap of $177.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

