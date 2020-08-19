GXChain (GXC) Price Down 3.5% This Week

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. GXChain has a market cap of $43.18 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00005663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000404 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002401 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000293 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 80.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

