Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) Shares Bought by Paracle Advisors LLC

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020

Paracle Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,170 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF makes up 2.9% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.00% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $12,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROUS. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 416.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 70,478 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 495,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,930,000 after acquiring an additional 26,210 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 177.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 34,299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROUS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,266. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.98.

