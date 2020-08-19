Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on September 9th

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Haverty Furniture Companies has increased its dividend payment by 72.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Haverty Furniture Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 156.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.

Shares of NYSE:HVT traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.07. 1,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,812. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.37. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $21.43.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $109.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.00 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 3.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HVT. ValuEngine raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti upped their target price on Haverty Furniture Companies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

