HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) is Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,544 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,124 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up about 5.5% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $12,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 318.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 21.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 49.4% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.7% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 18.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HDB traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,855,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,614. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average is $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HDB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

