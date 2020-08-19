Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.204 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Healthcare Services Group has increased its dividend by 8.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Healthcare Services Group has a payout ratio of 73.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.7%.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $24.67. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $31.30.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HCSG. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

