Hershey Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HSY)

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 10,430 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 570% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,556 call options.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,661,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 353.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,069,000 after buying an additional 343,084 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hershey from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cfra lowered Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.50.

HSY stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.70. 77,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,737. Hershey has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

