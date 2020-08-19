High Pointe Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 889.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.70. 4,473,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,735,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.93. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.07.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

