High Pointe Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.5% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.38.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.28. 9,706,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,437,038. The company has a market cap of $119.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.62. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $162.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

