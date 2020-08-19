High Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 21,760 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,760 shares during the quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.03.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.98. 5,561,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,847,398. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $87.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,964. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

