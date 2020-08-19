High Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 25,690 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,690 shares during the quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 200,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 143.5% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 23,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,493,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,354,000 after purchasing an additional 150,447 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $24.07. The stock had a trading volume of 33,411,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,823,258. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $99.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

