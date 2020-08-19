Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,443,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,581 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $361,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after buying an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $990,364,000 after buying an additional 1,138,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Home Depot by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,387,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,146,000 after buying an additional 774,600 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.90. 305,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,911. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.44. The company has a market cap of $310.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $290.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Home Depot from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.03.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.