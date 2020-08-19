Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.6% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.5% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,014,000 after buying an additional 63,411 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 32.6% during the first quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 404,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,305. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.41 and a 200-day moving average of $148.66. The stock has a market cap of $111.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

