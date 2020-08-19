Icahn Enterprises Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,438 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 864% compared to the typical volume of 253 call options.

NASDAQ:IEP traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.78. 12,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,052. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.67. Icahn Enterprises has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $1.81. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. Equities analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises will post -5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.85%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -152.96%.

IEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

