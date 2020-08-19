Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. Illinois Tool Works reported earnings per share of $2.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.12.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total transaction of $3,769,806.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.29. 721,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.26. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $199.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

