Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,080,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,810 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,871,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,817,000 after purchasing an additional 840,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 28.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,913,000 after purchasing an additional 355,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $36,823,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total transaction of $2,523,717.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,894.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $199.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on ITW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.12.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

