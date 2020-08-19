Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.57

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.57 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Impact Healthcare REIT stock opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.33) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.81, a current ratio of 23.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 114 ($1.49). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 100.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 97.66. The stock has a market cap of $290.84 million and a PE ratio of 11.02.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

