Imperial Brands PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 20.85 (LON:IMB)

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.85 ($0.27) per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,292 ($16.89) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,380.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,536.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.76. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.09 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,256 ($29.49). The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.32.
Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 103 ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 102.60 ($1.34) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Imperial Brands will post 28853.5818228 EPS for the current year.
About Imperial Brands
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.
Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.