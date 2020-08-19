Imperial Brands PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 20.85 (LON:IMB)

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.85 ($0.27) per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,292 ($16.89) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,380.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,536.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.76. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.09 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,256 ($29.49). The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.32.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 103 ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 102.60 ($1.34) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Imperial Brands will post 28853.5818228 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 1,656 ($21.65) to GBX 1,593 ($20.83) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 1,700 ($22.23) to GBX 2,100 ($27.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,700 ($22.23) to GBX 1,800 ($23.53) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,903.91 ($24.89).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

