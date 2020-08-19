Ingenia Communities Group (INA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on September 24th

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

Ingenia Communities Group has a 12-month low of A$2.67 ($1.91) and a 12-month high of A$5.28 ($3.77). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is A$4.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87. The stock has a market cap of $988.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39.

In other news, insider Andrew McEvoy purchased 8,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.45 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,997.75 ($21,426.96). Also, insider Gary Shiffman acquired 122,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$4.30 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$526,388.95 ($375,992.11).

Ingenia Communities (Ingenia) is a leading Australian property group that owns, operates and develops a growing portfolio of lifestyle communities across key urban and coastal markets. We are committed to creating communities where our residents and visitors can truly belong. Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 300 entity with a market capitalisation of over $650 million and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code ‘INA'.

