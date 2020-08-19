Ingenia Communities Group (INA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on September 24th

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

Ingenia Communities Group has a 12-month low of A$2.67 ($1.91) and a 12-month high of A$5.28 ($3.77). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is A$4.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87. The stock has a market cap of $988.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39.

In other news, insider Andrew McEvoy purchased 8,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.45 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,997.75 ($21,426.96). Also, insider Gary Shiffman acquired 122,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$4.30 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$526,388.95 ($375,992.11).

Ingenia Communities Group Company Profile

Ingenia Communities (Ingenia) is a leading Australian property group that owns, operates and develops a growing portfolio of lifestyle communities across key urban and coastal markets. We are committed to creating communities where our residents and visitors can truly belong. Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 300 entity with a market capitalisation of over $650 million and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code ‘INA'.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Ingenia Communities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingenia Communities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit