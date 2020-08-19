Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,884,421,000 after buying an additional 2,854,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,207,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,735 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

INTC traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $48.65. The company had a trading volume of 19,251,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,434,975. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $205.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average is $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

