Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,360 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co owned 0.32% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period.

Shares of VRP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,703. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.61. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $26.46.

