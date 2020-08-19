Investors Buy High Volume of Macquarie Infrastructure Call Options (NYSE:MIC)

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,361 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,250% compared to the typical daily volume of 323 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

MIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

MIC traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $28.81. 34,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.46. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.70 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

