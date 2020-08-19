Investors Buy Large Volume of Lannett Put Options (NYSE:LCI)

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,008 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,552% compared to the average volume of 61 put options.

LCI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,211. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50. Lannett has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $255.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lannett by 9.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,999,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,845,000 after purchasing an additional 263,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lannett by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lannett by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Lannett by 25.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 108,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lannett by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

