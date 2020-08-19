Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,600 put options on the company. This is an increase of 975% compared to the typical volume of 335 put options.

Shares of CREE traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.33. The company had a trading volume of 148,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,712. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.17. Cree has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $74.72.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cree will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cree in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cree from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cree from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Cree by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Cree by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,330 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 22,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

