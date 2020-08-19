Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,600 put options on the company. This is an increase of 975% compared to the typical volume of 335 put options.
Shares of CREE traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.33. The company had a trading volume of 148,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,712. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.17. Cree has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $74.72.
Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cree will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Cree by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Cree by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,330 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 22,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.
Cree Company Profile
Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.
