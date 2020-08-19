Investors Purchase High Volume of Inovalon Call Options (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,753 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,121% compared to the average volume of 259 call options.

NASDAQ INOV traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.28. 22,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,983. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 364.57, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.46 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Inovalon’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, COO Jason Capitel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $289,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 596,504 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter worth approximately $912,000. AXA raised its stake in Inovalon by 65.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 41,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Inovalon by 391.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 50,248 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Inovalon by 1,098.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 576,799 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Inovalon by 10.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Inovalon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Recommended Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.