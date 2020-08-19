Investors Purchase High Volume of Tricida Call Options (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,263 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 910% compared to the typical volume of 224 call options.
In related news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $103,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,317,806.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $317,800. 70.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Tricida by 405.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 42,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tricida by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 41,489 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tricida by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,504,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,514 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Tricida by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 92,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 48,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Tricida by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.
Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.30. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tricida will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.
TCDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Tricida from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Tricida from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tricida in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.
About Tricida
Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.
