Investors Purchase High Volume of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 26,223 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,581% compared to the typical volume of 978 call options.

NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.32. 241,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,275,158. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.72. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $59.09.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,750.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.