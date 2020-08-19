iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,817 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 10.7% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $29,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,204 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day moving average of $66.63.

