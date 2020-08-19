iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 112.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period.

Shares of LQD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.75. The company had a trading volume of 278,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,418,804. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.95 and a 52-week high of $139.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.70.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

