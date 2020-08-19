iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) is Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 223.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,609,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495,002 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for 1.5% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 2.01% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $103,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWZ. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 126.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 525.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter valued at $72,000.

EWZ stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.09. 2,323,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,509,125. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $48.48.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

