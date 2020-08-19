iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Acquired by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,687 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 167.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS INDA traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,218,928 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22.

