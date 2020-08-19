iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stake Lessened by Paracle Advisors LLC

Paracle Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 1.7% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $227,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $243,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.76. The company had a trading volume of 404,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,324. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $189.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.10 and its 200-day moving average is $167.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

