iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 350.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 29,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 23,069 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 110,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,623,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,105,000 after buying an additional 288,673 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,731. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.46.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

