Jacobsen Capital Management Buys New Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $299,846.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,289.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $2,065,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,922 shares of company stock worth $4,248,547 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.70. The stock had a trading volume of 22,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,306. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $163.98. The company has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.39.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

