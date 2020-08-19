Jacobsen Capital Management Invests $1.66 Million in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.3% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.18. 263,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,780,063. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.78 billion, a PE ratio of -207.94, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

